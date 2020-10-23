1/1
David Pascal Law
1949 - 2020
David Pascal Law, 72 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many was called to his Heavenly Father on October 19, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1949, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a dual resident splitting his time between his home in Baton Rouge, LA and his farm in Washington, TX. He was a graduate of Bastrop High School in 1966 and attended 4 years of college at Northeast Louisiana University. He was a general contractor and residential developer in the Baton Rouge area for many years. He was an avid hunter and loved sharing his love for hunting with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was a generous man and left his imprint on all of our hearts. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. David is survived by his wife, Susan Leist Law; his son, Warren Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Terri Johnson; his son, Stephen Rowley, and daughter-in-law, Tonee Rowley; his daughter, Reagan Daniel, and son-in-law, Wesley Daniel; his daughter, Sarah Curtis, and son-in-law, Chris Curtis; his son, Keith Randall, his mother, Patricia Rich Law; his sisters, Donna Jordan and Jennifer Law; his step-sister, Luanne Davis; his grandchildren, Cole Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Hannah Rowley, Wes Daniel, Grace Rowley, Sydnee Daniel, and Grady Curtis. He was preceded in death by his father, Pascal Threadgill Law; his brother, Jeffrey Thomas Law; and his son, Coleman Pascal Law. Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Resthaven 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at Healing Place Church Annex, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Cole Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Wes Daniel, Austin Taylor, Corbin Ladner, and Garrett Wauson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Healing Place Church Youth program or Hunters for the Hungry. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Carl Luikart for his friendship and care of David throughout the years.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

