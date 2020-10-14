David Paul Artieta passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a native of Lafayette and resident of Prairieville. David was a hard worker. He was a career long truck driver, a job which he loved. In his spare time, David enjoyed working on and restoring old cars. Most importantly, he had a great love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Artieta; two sons, Jeffrey Artieta, Darren Artieta; five grandchildren; sister, Blanche Price; two nephews, Mike, Thomas and one niece, Joann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Artieta, Mildred Pusilver Artieta and brother, Thomas Artieta. Donations can be made in Mr. Artieta's name to St. Jude Children's Research Center. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

