David Paul Artieta
David Paul Artieta passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a native of Lafayette and resident of Prairieville. David was a hard worker. He was a career long truck driver, a job which he loved. In his spare time, David enjoyed working on and restoring old cars. Most importantly, he had a great love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Artieta; two sons, Jeffrey Artieta, Darren Artieta; five grandchildren; sister, Blanche Price; two nephews, Mike, Thomas and one niece, Joann. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Artieta, Mildred Pusilver Artieta and brother, Thomas Artieta. Donations can be made in Mr. Artieta's name to St. Jude Children's Research Center. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
