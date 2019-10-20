David Paul "Uncle Red" Jones, Sr. died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at his home in Clinton. He was 70 years old and was retired from Tembec. He was a US Marine Corps veteran having been awarded a Purple Heart, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V", Combat Action, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal and Vietnamese Campaign Medal. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Danny Greig. Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Clinton. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Janice F. Jones. A son, David Paul Jones, Jr. and stepson, Trey Gulledge and wife, Dawn. Siblings, Joseph Nathan Jones and wife, Billie Faye, Gary Lane Jones and wife, Dianne and Anna Jeanne Altman. Grandchildren, Jessy Paul Jones, Peyton Lee Jones, Michael David Jones, Jesse Allen Gulledge and Kelsey Cheyenne Gulledge. Great grandson, Wyatt Lane Lawton. Numerous friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nathan and Mary Lily Jones. "Uncle Red" was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Clinton and VFW in Baker. He enjoyed music, singing, fishing and telling jokes. Above all else he loved His God and enjoyed sharing him with all he knew. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019