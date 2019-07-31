David Phillips James, native of Baton Rouge, LA and longtime resident of Central, LA was born on August 27, 1938 and passed from this life unexpectedly, surrounded by family on July 24, 2019. He lived his life as a humble servant to others, honoring God, and serving his family. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, graduated from Istrouma High in 1956 and from LSU in 1968 with a Masters of Social Work. He worked for 40 years for the State of Louisiana and retired as an Administrative Law Judge for the Louisiana Department of Social Services-Appeals Bureau receiving the prestigious Charles E. Dunbar, Jr. Award in 1999 for his outstanding career as a Civil Servant to the State of Louisiana. He was a Past Master and long-time Secretary of the Central Masonic Lodge No. 442 where, over 15 years ago, he was instrumental in the founding of a tutoring program for dyslexic students and in the implementation of the Honesty and Integrity Award program honoring outstanding high school students for Lodge No. 442. He was also a faithful member of Blackwater United Methodist Church where he held many offices and volunteered much of his time over the years. In his spare time, he was an avid gardener growing an abundance of delicious produce and a most devoted family man gathering with his family at every opportunity. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Lillian May James, sisters-in-law Iris R. James and Dona Mae James, and children Tara James Chapman (Gary Jr.), Troy James (Robin), and Kaley James Taylor (Ron). He was beloved "Papooh" to his nine grandchildren: Misty Chapman Regan (Jason), Heather Chapman Acord (Kevin), Gary Chapman, III (Merrisa), Jacob James, Hannah James, Kelsey Taylor, Katelyn Taylor Johnson (Zachary), Alexis Taylor, and Austin Taylor; as well as to his five great-grandchildren: Jackson Acord, Cooper Acord, Nannette Regan, Annabelle Regan, and Henry Johnson. He was also the hilarious "Unkschkle David" to numerous dear nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents F.E. and Ruth (Phillips) James, and beloved brothers Charles Bowman and Dr. Frank James. Services will be held at Blackwater United Methodist Church 10000 Blackwater Road Baker, LA 70714. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2nd from 5 pm-8 pm with Masonic funeral rites beginning at 7 pm. Additional visitation will be on Saturday, August 3rd from 9 am - 11 am, followed by the funeral service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Luke 10:27 Community of Faith Honduras Mission Team Fund or Central City Autism Awareness. Seale Funeral Home in Central is handling arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019