David "D-Dub" Ross, Jr. received his angel wings on December 9, 2019. David is survived by his daughter, Kailie Olivia Ross. He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Jennie Ross, his mother, Lisa Ross-Hanks, his father, David Ross, Sr. and wife, Karen. He is also survived by his spouse, Kelly and her daughter, Rachel and son, Brennan. Also survived by his sister, Ashley (Sister) and husband, Robert and sister, Stefanie and spouse, Anthony and a brother, Dustin. He was survived by his nieces and nephews, Kristen, Blake, Bayleigh, Hayden, Caleb, Rylan and AJ. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Donald Stokes and paternal grandfather, Henry Ross. The family would like to give a special thanks for all the thoughts, prayers, and condolences offered during this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kailie Ross. Memorial Services will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and Memorial Services will follow at 11:00 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019