David Ross, Jr. (Staff Sgt. E-6) was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 20, 1956 to the late David Ross, Sr. and Salina Bonner. He departed this life on May 28, 2020 at 2:08 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. David was preceded in death by both parents, his mother Bishop Salina B. Ross, and father David Ross, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Paulette Green Ross, 6 children Shelton Ross (Talisa Holiday), Sheldon Ross (Latoia), David Ross, III (Marina Ross), Chasen Ross (Comeka Ross), Dorcas Ross and Jarrin Ross. There are 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; two sisters, Min. Mable B. Brown (Bishop Elliot Brown, Sr.), Dr. Priscilla Hankins (Dr. David Hankins), one brother Pastor Velton Ross, Sr. (Judy Gail Ross), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The services for David will be held at Charles Mackey Funeral Home. Visitation is from 9:00-10:45 am. Service time is 11:00 am on June 12, 2020. Services will be closed to the public. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Light of Christ Fellowship II, P.O. Box 85287 Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Make checks payable to Mrs. Paulette Ross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store