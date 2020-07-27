David Smith, Jr., a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center at the age of 52. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Religious service 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Church of God of Plaquemine, 58521 Meriam Street, Plaquemine, LA. Rev. Grady Patterson, Pastor. He leaves to celebrate his legacy, his loving wife of 24 years Nicole Renee' Patterson Smith; two daughters, Ashley and Amber Smith; two sons, Desmond Smith and Ashton Smith; grand-daughter, Aubrey Renee' Sylvester; his loving mother, Clara Banks Smith; two sisters, Ladonna Smith and Kimberly (Calvin) Smith Johnson; three brothers, Myrio Banks, Myron (Ashley) Banks and Malcolm Smith; sisters-in law, Wanda Murry, Annie Walker, Cynthia (Ivory) Junius, Marilyn Patterson and Kim (Brian) Williams; eight brothers-in-law, Ernest (Edith) Murry, Rev. Grady (Elaine) Patterson, Sr.; Ronald Patterson, Gerald (Dorothy) Patterson, Henry Patterson, Carlton Patterson, Terrance "Eddie" Patterson and Joshua Cork; one aunt, Margie Banks; devoted uncle, Clarence Banks, Jr.; special cousin, Kenneth Banks and other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his father, David Smith, Sr.; sister, Sonya Smith Cork; grandparents, Clarence and Albertha Banks; devoted aunt, Barbara Banks; his mother and father-in-law, Virginia and Clarence Patterson, Sr.; and four brothers-in-law, James Murry, Clarence Patterson Jr.; Marlon Patterson and Andre Patterson. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.

