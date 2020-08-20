David Steven Kimble was 61 years old and passed away on 08/15/2020. He is survived by and lovingly remembered by his mother Joyce K. Banks, father Bobby J. Kimble, brothers Dennis J. Kimble and Fredrick T. Kimble and his sisters Kathy Jordan and (deceased sister) Karen K. Carey. His son David and six grandchildren and an extended family of nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins from Louisiana, Michigan, Alabama, California and Germany. He was a talented artist, worked as a landscaper for BREC for many years and believed in the power and glory of King Jesus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store