David 'Sheriff Lobo' Thomas departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, LA. He was 56, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Nelson Chapel Methodist Church, Napoleonville, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020