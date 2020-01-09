David Thomas

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nelson Chapel Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Nelson Chapel Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
Obituary
David 'Sheriff Lobo' Thomas departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, LA. He was 56, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Nelson Chapel Methodist Church, Napoleonville, LA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
