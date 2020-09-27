David Wallace Sr., age 79, passed away on September 22, 2020, at his home in Round Rock, TX after a long illness. A former long-time resident of Prairieville, LA, he was a retired maintenance supervisor, having worked for 35 years at Allied Chemical (plastics) that was later acquired by Exxon Mobil. He was an avid bowler and golfer, excelling at anything he tried. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Kathy); Son, David Wallace, Jr. (Christina) of Georgetown, TX; Stepson Damon DeDeaux (whom he raised as his own) of LA, four grandchildren, Amanda Adams Martin (Joe) of Denver, CO; Sziyah Fiely of Orlando, FL; and Ashton and Anderson Wallace of Georgetown, TX; Two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Ace (who was born on Paw Paw's birthday) Martin of Denver, CO.; Special cousins and other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents, James C. Wallace and Eva Haynes Wallace Schultz, and stepdaughter Deand DeDeaux (whom he raised as his own). Cremation will be performed and burial with graveside services will be held at Mission Hills Church Cemetery in Wesson, MS with a date to be announced later.

