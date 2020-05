David chickenwayne Washington passed on to be with his lord and savior on April 22,2020, At age of 64. He worked at Ace Waste Management for 15 years as a truck driver. A viewing will be Saturday April 9, 2020, at Hall Davis and Son 9:00 -10:00. The family would like to give special thanks to Brian and our family at Ace Waste Management for your love and support. #ITSALLGOOD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store