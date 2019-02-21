David "Dead Eye" Watts departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 72 and a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA . Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 Hwy 403, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Lionel Griffin. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Judy S. Watts; 3 daughters, Lynn Daniels (Brad); Marcy Williams (Darius) and Shawncy Watts; 3 brothers, Johnny, Lloyd (Isabella) and James Watts; 4 sisters, Ruby Marshall, Ethelee Brown, Shirley Davis (Lorenza) and Dorthy Pitts (Alton); 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Lawrence Watts; 1 sister, Leona "Te-Tee" Davis; 1 brother, Lawrence "June" Watts, Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
