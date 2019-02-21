Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David "Dead Eye" Watts departed this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 72 and a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA . Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 266 Hwy 403, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Lionel Griffin. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Judy S. Watts; 3 daughters, Lynn Daniels (Brad); Marcy Williams (Darius) and Shawncy Watts; 3 brothers, Johnny, Lloyd (Isabella) and James Watts; 4 sisters, Ruby Marshall, Ethelee Brown, Shirley Davis (Lorenza) and Dorthy Pitts (Alton); 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Leola and Lawrence Watts; 1 sister, Leona "Te-Tee" Davis; 1 brother, Lawrence "June" Watts, Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home,5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231.

5414 Highway 1

Napoleonville , LA 70390

