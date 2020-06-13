David Wayne Childs, 81, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Fordoche, LA. David faithfully served his country in the United States Navy before retiring. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA Tuesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Briar Patch Cemetery, Loranger at 1 p.m. David is survived by his daughter, Mary C. Dendy (Jaye); grandchildren, Dwayne Dendy (Catherine), Nichelle Wallace (Ricky), and Jason Dendy (Rachel); 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; sister, Sybil Brown; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Morgan Childs; parents, Seth and Pearl Childs; and son-in-law, Daniel K. Dendy. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.