David Wayne Childs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wayne Childs, 81, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Fordoche, LA. David faithfully served his country in the United States Navy before retiring. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA Tuesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Briar Patch Cemetery, Loranger at 1 p.m. David is survived by his daughter, Mary C. Dendy (Jaye); grandchildren, Dwayne Dendy (Catherine), Nichelle Wallace (Ricky), and Jason Dendy (Rachel); 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; sister, Sybil Brown; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Morgan Childs; parents, Seth and Pearl Childs; and son-in-law, Daniel K. Dendy. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Burial
01:00 PM
Briar Patch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved