David William Alexander (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Jericho International Ministries
9466 Greenwell Springs Road
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jericho International Ministries
9466 Greenwell Springs Road
Obituary
David William Alexander, 70, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1949 in Baton Rouge LA to Mr. James and Elenor Alexander. David will be remembered for his amazing spirit when it came to any he came across. His giving spirit to anyone that was in need, what he had you also had. He leaves to cherish his memory; his child, Willie Danielle Alexander and a host of other relatives family and friends. Visitation will be at 9 AM Wed, July 3, 2019 at Jericho International Ministries, 9466 Greenwell Springs Road until religious service at 11 AM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 3, 2019
