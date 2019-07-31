David "Sweet Will" Williams

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1117 President St.
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1117 President St.
Thibodaux, LA
Obituary
David "Sweet Will" Williams departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 76, and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1117 President St., Thibodaux, LA. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 985 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
