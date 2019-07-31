David "Sweet Will" Williams departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 76, and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visiting Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1117 President St., Thibodaux, LA. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 985 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019