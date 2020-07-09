David Williams Sr. departed this earthly life on June 24, 2020 in Barstow, California where he resided with his daughter. His memories will forever be cherished among his children, Valencia Williams Johnson, Barstow, California, David Williams Jr (Ebony), Port Allen, Louisiana, Bryan K, Williams (Marilyn), Rosenberg, Texas, Olivia Singleton, Ellenwood, Georgia, Andrew Patterson (Troya) of Cibolo, Texas. Sister Cathy Johnson, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, other relatives, and friends. Viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, La. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:00AM, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St., Port Allen, La 70767. Seating is limited, Masks are mandatory. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com
