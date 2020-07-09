1/1
David Williams Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Williams Sr. departed this earthly life on June 24, 2020 in Barstow, California where he resided with his daughter. His memories will forever be cherished among his children, Valencia Williams Johnson, Barstow, California, David Williams Jr (Ebony), Port Allen, Louisiana, Bryan K, Williams (Marilyn), Rosenberg, Texas, Olivia Singleton, Ellenwood, Georgia, Andrew Patterson (Troya) of Cibolo, Texas. Sister Cathy Johnson, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, other relatives, and friends. Viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, La. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:00AM, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th St., Port Allen, La 70767. Seating is limited, Masks are mandatory. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, (504) 948-7447. Please visit www.pfsneworleans.com to Sign Guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved