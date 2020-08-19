David "DJ" Williams, Jr., entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center-North on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was a 20 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 8:-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 an invitation only service will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Kassanger Doucette and David Williams, Sr.; siblings, Reginald and Davisha Doucette; Shemetria Foster, Aziyza and Aaliyah Stewart; maternal grandparents, Glenda Gobert (Charles) and Lloyd Doucette (Cynthia); paternal grandmother, Cosdelia "Dee" Taylor; uncles, Charlie (Odessa) and Lloyd (Christy) Doucette and Kevin Williams; aunts Latasha Doucette and Joyce Williams; other relatives and friends.

