Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Wilson Lawrence, Sr. passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a native of Monroe, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. A graduate of Bird High School in Shreveport. He was a Veteran of the Army and a retired Supervisor at Daniel Batteries. He was survived by his wife; Bernadette P. Lawrence, a son; David W. Lawrence Jr and wife Stacey, a daughter; Carolyn Lawrence Riggan, a step daughter; Nanette Young 2 grandchildren; Daryl (D.J.) Young, Schaun Thomas and wife Kimberly, great-children; Aaliyah, Aiden and Liam Thomas, Wyatt Young. Preceded in death by his Parents; Wilson and Carolyn DeLarue Lawrence, a grandson, Christopher Young, a sister; Carolyn Passey. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd. starting at 9:00 am until services in Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He was a member of Cajun French Music Association and Dance Troupe, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . David Wilson Lawrence, Sr. passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a native of Monroe, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. A graduate of Bird High School in Shreveport. He was a Veteran of the Army and a retired Supervisor at Daniel Batteries. He was survived by his wife; Bernadette P. Lawrence, a son; David W. Lawrence Jr and wife Stacey, a daughter; Carolyn Lawrence Riggan, a step daughter; Nanette Young 2 grandchildren; Daryl (D.J.) Young, Schaun Thomas and wife Kimberly, great-children; Aaliyah, Aiden and Liam Thomas, Wyatt Young. Preceded in death by his Parents; Wilson and Carolyn DeLarue Lawrence, a grandson, Christopher Young, a sister; Carolyn Passey. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd. starting at 9:00 am until services in Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He was a member of Cajun French Music Association and Dance Troupe, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.