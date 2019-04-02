David Wilson Lawrence, Sr. passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a native of Monroe, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. A graduate of Bird High School in Shreveport. He was a Veteran of the Army and a retired Supervisor at Daniel Batteries. He was survived by his wife; Bernadette P. Lawrence, a son; David W. Lawrence Jr and wife Stacey, a daughter; Carolyn Lawrence Riggan, a step daughter; Nanette Young 2 grandchildren; Daryl (D.J.) Young, Schaun Thomas and wife Kimberly, great-children; Aaliyah, Aiden and Liam Thomas, Wyatt Young. Preceded in death by his Parents; Wilson and Carolyn DeLarue Lawrence, a grandson, Christopher Young, a sister; Carolyn Passey. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd. starting at 9:00 am until services in Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He was a member of Cajun French Music Association and Dance Troupe, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
