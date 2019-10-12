David Yandell Wilson was born September 29, 1948 and departed this life on October 8, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran and graduated from Murray State University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts. He retired from River Bend Nuclear Plant as a computer programmer and also had careers as a teacher, graphic designer, silk screener, and printer. His hobbies included woodworking, quilting, photography and helping others daily. He is preceded in death by his parents James C. and Mildred Yandell Wilson, his brother Jim Wilson, pet Pumpkin, Tom Petty and Leonardo da Vinci. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mollie Sapp Wilson; daughter Llya Wilson Rizzo; his sister Jay Anne Wilson Jameson; granddaughters, Layla Wilson Rizzo and Nicole Rizzo; great granddaughters Ansley Benedict and Ava Medina; nieces Kathryn Jameson and Stevie Wilson; best friends PJ, Zeus and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Professional services provided by Church Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019