A ceremony celebrating the life of Davin Lane Bates will be 2 pm Saturday at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, Amite, visitation will begin at 11 am. Davin was born in Baton Rouge on August 28, 1968 and departed from this life on March 20, 2019 at the age of 50 years. He was a resident of Pride; past resident of Pine Grove. He enjoyed driving race cars, attending car shows and working on old cars. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Bates Derrough; daughter Madison Bates; grandparents Frank and Opal Forbes, Steve Bates Sr and Julia F. Bates. Survivors include his children Davin Boudreaux, Haley, Tyler, Adam and Skylar Bates; fiancé Gayle Foster; father Steve Bates Jr.; siblings Craig Bates (Erika), Ashley Bates, Brittany Cockerham (Ben), grandchildren Blake, Brandon, and Bowen; mother of his children Michelle Bates; step father Tex Derrough; step mother Cindy Bates also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Clint Johnson, Scott Johnson, Tim Thornton, Randell Pinnel, Keith Miller and Ken Davis. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory

5535 Superior Drive

Baton Rouge , LA 70816

