|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
|
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
Mr. Davis Hill Stewart, passed away at the Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, Louisiana on January 7, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on Friday, April 11, 1941, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, son of the late Rev. Sebron Stewart and the late Clora Johnson Stewart. Surviving are daughter, Kim Stewart Robert and husband Bernard "Red" Robert, Jr.; son, Noland Stewart and wife Jessica Shirey; 9 grandchildren; Bernard III, Brandi (Jeff) Champagne, BreeAnn (Josias) Fowler, Brandon, Jayde, Noland II, Emma, Daniel and Callie Perk; 4 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Cayden, Tristan, Abbey; sisters, Vivian Albin, Faye Tate; brother, James Stewart. He is preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Ann Herring Stewart; sisters, Hilda Nemith, Rosemary Smith, brothers; Hosey, Clauda, Norman, Elzey, Sebron(Bo), Carter, Valmon Stewart and three infant sons. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 2:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401, with Bro. Dallas Stewart (nephew), officiating. Interment will follow in the New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery, Albany, Louisiana. Donations may be made to Richard Murphy Hospice House, Hammond, Louisiana at www.richardmurphyhospicehouse.com. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|