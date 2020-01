Mr. Davis Hill Stewart, passed away at the Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, Louisiana on January 7, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born on Friday, April 11, 1941, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, son of the late Rev. Sebron Stewart and the late Clora Johnson Stewart. Surviving are daughter, Kim Stewart Robert and husband Bernard "Red" Robert, Jr.; son, Noland Stewart and wife Jessica Shirey; 9 grandchildren; Bernard III, Brandi (Jeff) Champagne, BreeAnn (Josias) Fowler, Brandon, Jayde, Noland II, Emma, Daniel and Callie Perk; 4 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Cayden, Tristan, Abbey; sisters, Vivian Albin, Faye Tate; brother, James Stewart. He is preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Ann Herring Stewart; sisters, Hilda Nemith, Rosemary Smith, brothers; Hosey, Clauda, Norman, Elzey, Sebron(Bo), Carter, Valmon Stewart and three infant sons. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 2:00 pm at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401, with Bro. Dallas Stewart (nephew), officiating. Interment will follow in the New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery, Albany, Louisiana. Donations may be made to Richard Murphy Hospice House, Hammond, Louisiana at www.richardmurphyhospicehouse.com. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.