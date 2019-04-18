Davis Lee Johnson was born on February 12, 1971 in Baton Rouge, LA to Daisy Lee Johnson. He was the oldest child of four children. He departed this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Promise Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Ottis Bowman, Sr. officiating. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
