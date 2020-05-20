It is with great sorrow we announce that Dawn Elizabeth DeArmond passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at OLOL Ascension in Gonzales, LA. She is survived by her parents Ferrell James "Paul" DeArmond and Judy Marie Crochet. Siblings Paul Craig DeArmond, Laura Anne DeArmond, Stephanie DeArmond, and Alex Joseph "Jay" DeArmond. Nieces Tiffani Brown Traupman (husband Jason) and Rhian Alise Brown. Also survived by a nephew Chase Chevalier and great niece Jon Duplesis. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Agnew "Chip" DeArmond and Bertie Roux DeArmond. As well as her maternal grandparents Alex Joseph Crochet and Elia Landry Crochet. Dawn was affectionately known as "Teet" by her family. She was an outgoing soul who loved everyone. She especially cherished all members of her family and loved to be with them. She will be greatly missed by all. During her time at Ascension Oaks she would usually be found working with her beads. She made many bracelets and gave them away to everyone who wanted them. She lived many years in Baton Rouge and traveled with the "Road Runners" group on various trips to other states. Many thanks to "Marti" and John Pastorek for that. She attended Magnolia School in New Orleans and finished her program at Holman Center at the age of 17 she was the youngest person to have completed the program. She enjoyed writing and was especially proud that one of her poems "Rain" had been published. Despite her many handicaps Dawn was always ready for a party and a good laugh. Private graveside services will be held at Lake Cemetery. Paul Craig DeArmond, Ronnie Forsyth, Jason Traupman and David Todd will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Joseph "Jay" DeArmond and George "Toot" DeArmond. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank OLOL Ascension for their loving care at this time and Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center for their many years of devotion in caring for our Dawn. Also, all the many people who prayed for her. "The Little Angel" I want to take you to a place, where the sky is blue, birds are flying, and trees stand tall with flowers all around. Where the grass is green, and rivers run. So, don't be afraid I will be your guardian angel. I will be with you every day. "Say Good-Bye" I will see you in all the familiar places, so don't you cry. You can see me looking down upon you, I will always care about your and love your forever. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

