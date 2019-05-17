Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawna Grace V. Spruiell. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Dawna passed away on May 16, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born to Samuel and LaHoma Voyles on January 14, 1931 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She graduated from the American School in Toyko, Japan and Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was awarded Phi Kappa Phi. She married Franklin Spruiell and followed him in his career in coaching, cheering on the Terrebonne Tigers before he moved to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association where he served as commissioner and she worked in the office. Dawna is survived by her daughter, Dawnette Shelton (Stan) and her son, Franklin Spruiell, Jr. (Sally.) Her grandchildren are Jordan Shelton Olsan (Andrew), of Dallas, TX, Harrison Spruiell (Sara), of Birmingham, AL and Shelby Spruiell, of Jasper, GA. To know Dawna was to love her, but not always so much. She loved her friends, her family and adored her dogs, especially her dog Beau, a seventeen year-old blind and incontinent poodle, who is still with us. She was loyal and generous. But she was also feisty, opinionated, hard-headed and fiercely independent. Thank you to her long-time friend Betty Holstein and her sitters Debra and Lynette for their love and care. Special thanks to Verly Polk and the House of Respite team, who gave her years of love, companionship and care. The family especially appreciates Tameshia, LaJerrica, Shonda, Bea, Adrienne and Alexis, whom we will always think of as friends. Per Dawna's wishes, there will be no service or memorial but rest assured, as one last act of defiance, a party will be held to remember her and share stories. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019

