"I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." ~2 Timothy 4:7. Dayton Guy Schexnaydre passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family in Burnside, LA at the age of 81. Dayton was born on January 16, 1939 in Burnside and lived in "God's Country" his entire life. He graduated from Ascension Catholic High School in 1957. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, repairing and tuning up any project he was given. He was a retired sugarcane farmer and was most comfortable on his tractor. He had to take his daily "spin" on his tractor to check out the neighborhood. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball and his favorite team, the Yankees. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carmen "Lady" Daigle Schexnaydre; sons Dale (Deenie), Guy (Tina), Neal (Judy), Chris (Torrie), Brian (Jeanette); daughters Carmen Ramber (Dawson Picou), Diane McGovern (Kelly); grandchildren Dylan, Amelia (Keith), Jude, John, Madeline, Mason, Jared, Dean, Joel, Abby, Emma, Taigon, Tanner, Dayton; sister Ione S. LeBlanc. He is preceded in death by his parents, Berthil and Edith Brou Schexnaydre; brothers Nolte, Berthil, Jr., Clyde, Earl, Vernon "Coon", Lyle and Kenneth Schexnaydre; sisters Edith Bourg "Boo Boot", Sr. Mary de Montfort, O.P., Bianca, Elaine, and Kathleen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Theresa School in Gonzales, LA, St. Joseph Hospice or St. Vincent de Paul. His family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Scott Soleau, Dr. Jon Olson, Dr. Maurice King and their staff and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.