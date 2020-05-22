Dayton Guy "Joe" Schexnaydre
1939 - 2020
"I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." ~2 Timothy 4:7. Dayton Guy Schexnaydre passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family in Burnside, LA at the age of 81. Dayton was born on January 16, 1939 in Burnside and lived in "God's Country" his entire life. He graduated from Ascension Catholic High School in 1957. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, repairing and tuning up any project he was given. He was a retired sugarcane farmer and was most comfortable on his tractor. He had to take his daily "spin" on his tractor to check out the neighborhood. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball and his favorite team, the Yankees. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carmen "Lady" Daigle Schexnaydre; sons Dale (Deenie), Guy (Tina), Neal (Judy), Chris (Torrie), Brian (Jeanette); daughters Carmen Ramber (Dawson Picou), Diane McGovern (Kelly); grandchildren Dylan, Amelia (Keith), Jude, John, Madeline, Mason, Jared, Dean, Joel, Abby, Emma, Taigon, Tanner, Dayton; sister Ione S. LeBlanc. He is preceded in death by his parents, Berthil and Edith Brou Schexnaydre; brothers Nolte, Berthil, Jr., Clyde, Earl, Vernon "Coon", Lyle and Kenneth Schexnaydre; sisters Edith Bourg "Boo Boot", Sr. Mary de Montfort, O.P., Bianca, Elaine, and Kathleen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Theresa School in Gonzales, LA, St. Joseph Hospice or St. Vincent de Paul. His family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Scott Soleau, Dr. Jon Olson, Dr. Maurice King and their staff and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Such fond high school memories of Joe and Lady . I remember some good times in Burnside and for me , Joe was the anchor of the fun ! Lady was a dear friend and I send my sincere condolences to her and her family .
Linda Plaisance Zuckerman
Classmate
May 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Dayton Schexnayder family.
Wendell Falgoust
Friend
May 22, 2020
My sympathy goes out to all the family, sorry for yall lost. Hugs and prayers
Amy Andermann
Friend
May 22, 2020
jackie boudreaux
May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
