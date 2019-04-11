De’Zyire Rae’ ionna Monae "DeeDie" Sanders

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for De’Zyire Rae’ ionna Monae "DeeDie" Sanders.

De'Zyire Rae' ionna Monae "DeeDie" Sanders departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 7, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Religious services on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.