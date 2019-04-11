De'Zyire Rae' ionna Monae "DeeDie" Sanders departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 7, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Religious services on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019