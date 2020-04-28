Deaconess Viola Bethley "Vie" Harris
Deaconess Viola Bethley Harris affectionately known to her family and friends as "Vie", entered eternal rest at her residence on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was an 83 years old native of Pickneyville, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and also thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Donald Grim with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Deaconess Harris is survived by her son, Gary C. Harris; grandson, Clinton A. Harris; siblings, Malinda Holmes of Hemphill, Texas, Rosa Lee Ridley, Katherine Veal, Robert Bethley (Carolyn), a special friend, Sister Titus, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in by his parents; and seven siblings. Winnfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please leave condolences at Winnfieldfuneralhome-Baton Rouge.com. Due to pandemic we are asking family and friends to continue to practice social distancing as we pay homeage to our loved one, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.
