Dean P. Simoneaux, 59, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Denham Springs, was entrusted into God's care at 9:40am on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Dean was a business man who loved to buy and sell seafood. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Joan Reagan; son, Keith Reagan; three grandkids, Blayne, Cameron and Layton Reagan; mother, Wilma Blanchard Simoneaux; five siblings, Rodney "Rock" Simoneaux (Delia), Derwin Simoneaux (Kathy); Lisa Acosta (David), Lisia Templet (Mark) and Sandra Simoneaux; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Aldrich Simoneaux; sister, Arlene Goetz; grandparents, Henry and Lilia Blanchard and Duvillier and Flavia Simoneaux. The family would like to thank Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The Crossing at Clarity Hospice and all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Dean. Due to current circumstances the services for Dean will be held private.

