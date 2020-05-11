Dean P. Simoneaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean P. Simoneaux, 59, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Denham Springs, was entrusted into God's care at 9:40am on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Dean was a business man who loved to buy and sell seafood. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Joan Reagan; son, Keith Reagan; three grandkids, Blayne, Cameron and Layton Reagan; mother, Wilma Blanchard Simoneaux; five siblings, Rodney "Rock" Simoneaux (Delia), Derwin Simoneaux (Kathy); Lisa Acosta (David), Lisia Templet (Mark) and Sandra Simoneaux; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Aldrich Simoneaux; sister, Arlene Goetz; grandparents, Henry and Lilia Blanchard and Duvillier and Flavia Simoneaux. The family would like to thank Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The Crossing at Clarity Hospice and all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Dean. Due to current circumstances the services for Dean will be held private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori DeLaune
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved