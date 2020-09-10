1/1
Dean Paul Roussel
1951 - 2020
Dean Paul Roussel, a Marine Corp Vietnam War Veteran, died peacefully in his home on September 7, 2020 at the age of 69, after a battle with cancer. He was born on May 7, 1951, a native of Paulina, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Dean is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Patin Roussel, of 47 years; his daughter, Bridget Roussel Peters and husband, Trey; his granddaughters, Baileigh Hughes and Ashlyn Peters; his brother, Erwin "Boolee" Roussel (Shirley); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, all who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rome' Roussel and Marjorie Gaspard Roussel; his sisters, Marie Mae "Gal" Bourgeois (Pershing), Anne "Tit" Vanasse (Raphael), Nellie Bourgeois (Lindy), Audrey "Lu Lu" Vicknair (Paul), Faye Gaudet (Vernon), June Laiche (Raymond); his brothers, Alton "Buster" Roussel (Connie), Artidore "Pal" Roussel (Judy), and Brian Roussel; and twin granddaughters, Carleigh and Madelyn Peters. A special thanks to the nurses and therapists at Ochsner Home Health, the staff at Amedisys Hospice, the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, and the therapists at Our Lady of the Lake Rehab. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Services will be at 10:00am Monday, September 14, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2020.
