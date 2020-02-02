Deana D. Tomlinson passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was 49, born in Lutcher, LA and was a resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved daughter of Janice Hutchinson Tomlinson and the late Jeff R. Tomlinson. Sister of Jeffrey Tomlinson. Godmother of Patricia Wisenbaker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at First United Methodist Church, 301 Bamboo Rd, LaPlace, LA at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Pine Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020