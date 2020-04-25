DeAnna LaHaye
DeAnna Rita LaHaye passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge and a resident of Mandeville since 2012. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Weiland Billiot (Bryan); her beloved grandchildren Brady and Molly Billiot and Katie and Jake Fisher; siblings Kirk LaHaye (Pam) and Sally LaHaye Young (Rhett). She is preceded in death by her loving parents Clifton LaHaye and Rita Fontenot LaHaye. DeAnna will be remembered as a woman of strong faith and a devoted mother and grandmother. A private ceremony will be held at Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Covington.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
