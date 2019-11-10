Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Ann Matherne "Dee-Dee" Moulard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie Ann ""Dee-Dee"" Matherne Moulard, age 65, went to her heavenly home on November 8, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1954 to Evan and Milda Matherne. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:2- ""be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love."" She was the strongest warrior with the most beautiful heart, the sweetest soul, and the most positive attitude. She gave all the honor and glory to God for every good thing, and her faith was unwavering, despite any trial she faced. She was one in marriage with the love of her life, Kevin Moulard, for 33 years. Debbie was a loving and dedicated mother to her six children who count themselves very blessed: Shawn (and Carolyn) Jones, Tricia Moulard, Penny (and Jeff) Dugas, Dale Stephens, April (and Corey) Smith , and Philip (and Anne) Moulard. She loved her role as a grandmother to her adored grandchildren: Evan Moulard, Nicholas Weimer, Miranda Weimer, Victoria Jones, Gabrielle Dugas, Christian Jones, Bronson Smith, Brandon Smith, Mason Stephens, Sadie Smith, Dahlia Marquez, and Penelope Moulard. Family was her pride and joy, and she treasured her siblings: Sandra (and Preston) Madere, Susan (and Bobby) Tourere, Evan (and Iris) Matherne Jr., Cathy (and Andreas) Hansen, Elizabeth Joiner, and Jeff Matherne. She will be missed by countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whose lives were impacted by her love. Our beloved enjoyed being a servant to others. She was rarely still. When not caring for her own family, her calling was to clean homes which suited her servant heart. It was less of a job and more of a ministry, as she touched the lives of many others deeply. She was a longtime member of the Ladies' Auxiliary. She was an avid, full of spunk, LSU and Saints football fan. She now has the best seat to any game! Although our hearts are deeply saddened, we rejoice in knowing that she has finished her race and is in the presence of our Almighty God! Feel free to join us as we celebrate her life -- The visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on at St. Isadore Catholic Church in Baker with burial services at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Date and time details will be updated at The Advocate and Legacy.comonline obituaries. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.