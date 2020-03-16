Debbie Lee George, 86 years old, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 12, 2020. He entered this world on February 13, 1934, born to Agnes and Benjamin George, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a member of Pride Baptist Church. He was the owner of Hemco Salvage. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Debbie is survived by his daughters, Brenda Gayle George, Virginia Violet George, Tandy Sue George, Debby George Gautreaux and husband, Russell; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Debbie is preceded in death by his wife, Willie Vee "Billie" Blackwell George; his parents, Benjamin and Agnes George; daughter, Debra George; 1 brother; and 3 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020