A blessing to everyone she loved, Debbie's strength and wisdom was cherished by those who knew her. She loved her family, traveling, music, and her dog Sport. At the age of 70, Debbie began her walk with Jesus on February 9, 2019. Debbie was a resident of Richmond, KY. and a native of Baton Rouge/ Baker, LA. Her 30+ year career in banking began with LNB/Premier Bank. Debbie retired from Bank One in 2005. Survived by her sisters Jan Miller, Judy Baxter, Dorothy (Jerry) Bonaventure, and Denise (Andy) Davison; a brother Darrell (Robin) Baxter, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Baxter Jr., mother, Mary Elizabeth Jackson Baxter; brothers, Danny R. Baxter and Doran A. Baxter and niece Michelle Baxter Walters. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019

