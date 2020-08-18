Deborah A. Smith, born May 16, 1956, gained her angel wings on August 14, 2020, being supported by her family and friends after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 64. Debbie was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She followed in her father's footsteps by running the family owned business, Aluminum Specialties Manufacturing Co. Debbie was a true cowgirl at heart and was an outstanding competitive barrel racer and race horse trainer. She was strong and fiercely independent woman who never met a stranger. Debbie will be missed by so many family, friends, customers and her barrel racing family. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond L. and Estelle "Bootsie" Smith. She is survived by her son, Jimmie O'Neal, Jr., and wife, Christy; daughter, Brandi O'Neal; sister, Donna Benefield and husband, Bob; brother, Darrell Smith, Sr., and wife, Sharon; three grandchildren, Rayne Eisworth, Kameron O'Neal and Eleanor Hopkins and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: St. Joseph Hospice Foundation-17732 Highland Rd STE G, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

