Deborah Ann Scott, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. She was born August 8, 1958. She was a loving mother, sister and friend. She was retired from Earl K. Long Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. She is survived by her daughter, Candiace L. Scott. Step-Parents, Henry and Mary Jones, Two God Children, Mya Henderson and Shannesha Hollins, sister, Glenda (Ronnie) Smith, brother, Rubine Holmes, Jr., two aunts, Mytris (Von) Knox, Doretha Scott, two uncles, Warren Scott, Sr., Richard King, Sr., three great uncles, Charles, James, and G.J. Gutter, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Scott and Naomi Jones and her sisters Alberta Scott, Mary Scott-Irvin, and a nephew Rondaral Scott. Services will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at F.T. Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 AM.

