Deborah Ann Watts Ross
1971 - 2020
Deborah Watts Ross, September 8, 1971 – April 8, 2020. Deborah Ann Watts Ross was a native of Zachary, LA and resident of Baton Rouge for the past 30 years. She passed on from this world to her heavenly Father on April 8, 2020, at the age of 48. She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Rudolph Watts, and her mother, Reba Brinson Brannon. Deborah and her twin sister, Beverly Jean Watts, entered this world together on the same day and exited this world together on the same day. Deborah is survived by her husband of 15 years, Lyle Paxton Ross, sister Pamela Renita Watts, nephew Nicholas Allen Hernandez and niece Ali Michelle Favaron Richard, wife of Ronald "R.J." Richard. After graduating from Zachary High School, Deborah worked during the next 30 years in the Engineering industry for companies such as Exxon, Jacobs Engineering and most recently, CDI Engineering Solutions. Her passion was to help others, to invest her time and talents into the lives she encountered. She had a fun loving side, was a genuine person, loyal friend and someone who absolutely gave everything she had, every day, to all. We will miss her tender heart, laughter, and beautiful smile. Most importantly she was a humble and true servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation which will be held under the Liberty Gazebo from 11:00AM until 1:00PM. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign the online guest book. A Beautiful Life A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts, A memory Will always be kept, Of one we loved, And will never forget.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
