Deborah Calliham entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 65 at her home in Houston, TX. She was born on December 29, 1954 to the union of the late John and Juliette Hall Tolliver of Lettsworth, LA. Deborah was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, wife, sister-in-law, and friend. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved son, Chartnee Calliham of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Khadijah, Donta, Chartnee, and Khiljha; seven great-grandchildren, A'Niyah, Javontae, Anita, Skylar, Rose Marie, Donta Calliham Jr., and Taraji Hailey; two sisters, Julia Tolliver of Newark, CA and Ula Christal (Delton) of Darrow, LA; five brothers, Ned (Kathy) Tolliver and Lionel (Audrey) Tolliver of New Orleans, LA, Charles (Navires) Tolliver of Darrow, LA, Daniel (Brenda) Tolliver of Union City, CA, and Kenneth (Dorothy) Tolliver of Tracey, CA; a sister-in-law Annie Tolliver; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Calliham, three brothers, Freddie, John, and Norris Tolliver, and sisters Janet Tolliver and Idelle Williams. A private family only burial will be held in Lettsworth, LA at the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Family and friends of Deborah are invited to share thoughts, memories, words of encouragements and online condolences at www.legacy.com.
Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin, LA.