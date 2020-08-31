Deborah Claire Davis Smith, age 70, a native of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana and a long time parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. While she worked all of her life, she was most happy to retire early to care for and enjoy her family. She was an enthusiastic reader, a wonderful cook, and loved getting her hands in the flower garden. She is survived by her husband, Rocky Bruce Smith; daughters, Samantha Higdon Esqueda (Albert) and Jennifer M. Higdon; stepson, Scott Smith (Weena). Eight grandchildren, Landreth Emswiler, Anastacia Goings, Denise Esqueda, Paul Whitman, Shelby Kernan, Darin Aucoin, Rocky Alan Smith, and Sean Smith; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Marie Davis; her father, Stanley Earnest Davis, Sr., and her mother, Ouida Gautreaux Davis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Serving as Pallbearers will be Landreth Emswiler, Paul Whitman, Shelby Kernan, Rocky Alan Smith, John Chris Goings, Aaron Chance Wardlow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Albert Esqueda, Scott Smith, Sean Smith, Stanley Davis, Jr., and Mark Davis.Thank you to all her family and friends that reached out with food, and with prayers of peace and comfort. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Josephs Hospice, who kept her dignity and comfortable during this time.To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com