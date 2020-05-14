Deborah Denise Robinson Davis
1980 - 2020
Deborah Denise Robinson-Davis was 40 years old when she departed this life on May 8, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1980 and was a long term resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Baker High School. Deborah is survived by parents Sherman and Delores Robinson and husband Marcus Davis. Deborah also leaves to cherish her memory a son Myles and daughters Mya and Mariah. Sisters Ursula, Kendra, Rartisha and brothers Clarence (Valencia), William (Deidra), and David, as well as her parents in love Delores and Leroy Brown. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kerrighan. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm, at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70807. A Private Graveside Service for Immediate Family to follow at Winnfield Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Graveside service
Winnfield Memorial Park and Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
