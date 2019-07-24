September 20, 1967 – April 4, 2019. I have fought the good fight, I have kept the faith and I have finished my course. Deborah was a loving, kind person. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who loved her 2 dogs Moose and Walt. She enjoyed sitting by a fire, cooking, collecting antiques and NASCAR. She leaves behind 2 brothers, Clay Fink, Raymond (Bam) Fink; 3 sisters, Rhonda (Doody) Knight, Misty F. Martinez and Kristy Crystal; 9 nieces and nephews, 1 great niece, Joshua Fink, Ashlee Fink, Zachary Knight, Dylan Knight, Kelsey Knight, Chailyn Cornett, Tatum Crystal, Colby Knight, Macey Louviere and Alizabeth Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Poppy Fink; maternal grandparents, Yep and Mildred Gautreaux; paternal grandparents, George and Margarite Duke. Services will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1PM – 3PM, celebrated by Rev. Mike Robertson. Interment at Hope Haven mausoleum in Prairieville. Reception to follow at home of Merel Gautreaux, Hwy 74 at Fernand Road (across from Diez Restaurant). Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.
