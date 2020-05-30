Deborah Johnson Grimmett
1954 - 2020
Deborah Johnson Grimmett, 66, passed away at her home near Wortham, Texas on May 26, 2020. She was born May 5, 1954 in Cleveland, MS. Debbie is a high school graduate of Southhaven Mississippi High School in 1972, Louisiana State University in 1980, and Northeast LA University in 1984. Her degrees were in psychology and she served populations of challenged individuals in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. Deborah was a Baptist and loved Christ Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Grimmett of Wortham; her mother, Kate Vorhies of Cleveland, MS; one sister, Janelle Beam of Memphis and nieces, Lauren Cunningham and Sara Beam also of Memphis. Cremation was provided by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana. Her ashes will rest in Mississippi that she also loved. May she live again in the Lord.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
