Deborah Lynn Haddox Kleiner, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 66. She was the beloved wife of Richard Kleiner, loving mother of Tara Hodges and step mother of Catherine Pavey and Ami Kleiner. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ethan and Owen Hodges, Flynn and Eva Bonfiglio, Summer and Aedan Pavey, and Amelia Kleiner; sisters, Kay Bonaventure of Denham Springs, LA, Marlyn Landry (Tommy) of Livingston, LA; brother, Bobby Haddox (Pat) of Zachary, LA; and cousins Ricky, Cindy, Mark, Jay, Kristy, Karen, Donna, Tommy, Stacy, Todd and Jeff. Deborah was preceded in death by parents Robert H. Haddox and Earline Long Haddox, and brother-in-law Willie J. Bonaventure. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. The Memorial Service will follow at 1PM. Condolences may be made at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019