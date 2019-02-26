Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A resident of Denham Springs, Deborah passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was 57. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 form 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation on Thursday will resume at 9:00 am. Bro. Mike Abbott will conduct funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Larry Parrott, son, Timothy Parrott and wife Savannah, two daughters; Michelle Parrott and husband Anthony Attuso, and Ashley Parrott, six grandchildren; Blake, Stacie, Rhett, Bella, Lilly, and Lexie, mother, Clarise Arnold, and sister, Donna Stafford. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Gray, brother, Powell Arnold, and sister, Becky Arnold. She was active in Denham Springs Church of Christ, and loved to play Bingo. Being MeMe to her grandchildren, a faithful loving wife to her husband, and dedicated mother to her three children were her greatest joys.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

