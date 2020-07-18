1/1
Deborah Miller "Zsa Zsa" Wilkinson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah "Zsa Zsa" Wilkinson was a strong woman of God who was full of incredible faith and undeniable joy. On July 17, 2020, she passed from this life into the next where she met her savior Jesus face to face. She was at peace in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Deborah Miller Wilkinson was born August 21, 1960 in Independence, LA and was 59 years of age. Zsa Zsa touched every life she encountered and left a mark on every heart. To know her was to love her. Her zest for life was contagious and her courage was unsurpassed. She was a true worshiper at heart and loved Jesus with everything she had. She adored her three sons and her daughter-in-laws. She loved being "Zsa Zsa" to her grandbabies- They were one of her greatest sources of joy in this life. We look forward to the day where we are united together again in Heaven. She is survived by husband of 40 years, Leroy Wilkinson of Amite; 3 sons, Dustin Wilkinson and wife, Madelyn Wilkinson of Amite, Jacob Wilkinson and wife, Hannah Wilkinson of Amite and Jordan Wilkinson and wife, Whitney Wilkinson of Montpelier; parents, Lloyd Miller and Elizabeth Conerly of Amite; sister, Brandi Faunce and husband, Curtis Faunce of Loranger; brother, Kenny Miller and wife, Samantha Miller of Amite; 6 grandchildren, Kenlea Wilkinson, Brooks Wilkinson, Rivers Wilkinson, Harper Wilkinson, Bradlee Wilkinson and Collins Wilkinson and numerous friends and family. Preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd and Kathryn Miller, Richard Ozemae Ridgedell and Helen Ridgedell; sister, Linda Kaye Misita; brother, Ricky Miller. Visitation at Cornerstone Church of Amite from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Sunday, and from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services conducted by Bro. Mervin Strother. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Amite
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Amite
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Service
01:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Amite
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
July 18, 2020
Leroy and family,
My Heartfelt thoughts are with you all during this time.
Love and prayers,
Josie Vaccaro
Josie Vaccaro
Friend
July 18, 2020
Leroy, my heart breaks for you & your family. Debbie made an very important impact on my life. What a wonderful family. Love Ann
Ann Cheek
Friend
July 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Debbies passing but I know she is finally with God and no more pain.
Cheryl Raborn andrews
Friend
July 18, 2020
Cheryl Raborn Andrews
Friend
July 18, 2020
She always greeted me with a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Genusa Smith
Classmate
July 17, 2020
To the family, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Leroy, from experience, no words are sufficient to console you. Keep all the good memories and go on with your life. I imagine that is what Debbie would want. Get even closer to God. God, church and family pulled me through my pain. Lean on all three. You may not believe it now but eventually it will get easier. Please accept my condolences. My prayers are with you. Mike Case
Mike Case
Friend
July 17, 2020
Jordan and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was a very special lady who I was so glad I got to meet. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead. May God wrap His loving arms around yall and comfort yall during this time.
Wendy Johnson
Friend
July 17, 2020
It saddens Donnie and I, of Debbies passing. She was filled with so much joy and love. We pray for her family and close friends during this difficult time.
She was definitely put on this earth to spread the Lords word.
When ever you were around her she put you in such a good mood.
RIP Debbie, we will alway love and miss you.
Delores & Donnie Travis
Family
July 17, 2020
Praying for the family. Debbie was a fighter. I really enjoyed talking to her about her faith, her trust in God and how she loved her family.
Vera Wheeler
Classmate
July 17, 2020
Mr Leroy and family, Im so sorry for your loss. May God send comfort and peace to you all. Mrs Debbie will be missed.
Donna Warren and family
Donna Warren
Friend
July 17, 2020
She always brought a smile to everyones face, I was so glad I got to know her. Such fond memories of her while I lived in Louisiana.
Such fond memories of her while I lived in Louisiana.
Now shes bringing a smile to Jesuss face.
Geralyn Easley
Friend
July 17, 2020
We have so many wonderful memories of Debbie that we will cherish for a lifetime. An amazing woman, filled with the joy of the Lord, which overflowed to everyone that knew her. She brightened every room she entered and was sure to bring a smile to everyone she met. Debbie will be in our hearts and memories forever. We wish all of you strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Love,
John and Leanne King
Leanne King
Family
July 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard. I pray your memories for one such as Debbie, help you cope with such a loss as she. I am with all of you in my thoughts and my breaking heart today and always.
Claire Dupuy Bel
Friend
July 17, 2020
Leroy, lil Bit, Lloyd, and family, I am sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. I am sure she is having a great reunion with Linda Kay and Ricky. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Debbie.
Mittie Rohner
Friend
July 17, 2020
Leroy, Dustin, Jacob, & Jordon,

Glenn & I are so deeply saddened with the loss of Debbie. She was an incredible lady & I know that she will be deeply missed. We are in Orange Beach & will not be home to attend her service, but please know that you all will be in our thoughts & prayers. May Gods grace be with each of you during this difficult time & in the coming days.
Lana & Glenn Hutchinson
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Debbie passing, such a wonderful person who truly love God, prayers for her family
Kathy Stafford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved