Deborah "Zsa Zsa" Wilkinson was a strong woman of God who was full of incredible faith and undeniable joy. On July 17, 2020, she passed from this life into the next where she met her savior Jesus face to face. She was at peace in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Deborah Miller Wilkinson was born August 21, 1960 in Independence, LA and was 59 years of age. Zsa Zsa touched every life she encountered and left a mark on every heart. To know her was to love her. Her zest for life was contagious and her courage was unsurpassed. She was a true worshiper at heart and loved Jesus with everything she had. She adored her three sons and her daughter-in-laws. She loved being "Zsa Zsa" to her grandbabies- They were one of her greatest sources of joy in this life. We look forward to the day where we are united together again in Heaven. She is survived by husband of 40 years, Leroy Wilkinson of Amite; 3 sons, Dustin Wilkinson and wife, Madelyn Wilkinson of Amite, Jacob Wilkinson and wife, Hannah Wilkinson of Amite and Jordan Wilkinson and wife, Whitney Wilkinson of Montpelier; parents, Lloyd Miller and Elizabeth Conerly of Amite; sister, Brandi Faunce and husband, Curtis Faunce of Loranger; brother, Kenny Miller and wife, Samantha Miller of Amite; 6 grandchildren, Kenlea Wilkinson, Brooks Wilkinson, Rivers Wilkinson, Harper Wilkinson, Bradlee Wilkinson and Collins Wilkinson and numerous friends and family. Preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd and Kathryn Miller, Richard Ozemae Ridgedell and Helen Ridgedell; sister, Linda Kaye Misita; brother, Ricky Miller. Visitation at Cornerstone Church of Amite from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Sunday, and from 10:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020. Services conducted by Bro. Mervin Strother. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.