To the family, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Leroy, from experience, no words are sufficient to console you. Keep all the good memories and go on with your life. I imagine that is what Debbie would want. Get even closer to God. God, church and family pulled me through my pain. Lean on all three. You may not believe it now but eventually it will get easier. Please accept my condolences. My prayers are with you. Mike Case



Mike Case

Friend