1/
Deborah Pecue Kelly
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Pecue Kelly, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was born in Baton Rouge on November 28, 1954 and passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 65. She was a resident of Denham Springs. Debbie attended St. George Catholic School and graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1973. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. After 34 years of service Debbie retired from the Office of Telecommunications for the State of Louisiana. Debbie loved her life and her family. She was a homemaker, a lover of holidays and her beautiful yard, and the biggest fan a grandchild could ever have. Debbie's strength and courage during her illness were extraordinary. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Kelly; two sons, Jonathan Wayne Kelly, Christopher Adam Kelly; stepson, Michael Scott Kelly; four grandchildren, Gage, Savannah, Gatlynn, Dawson; sister, June Anne Miller; two brothers, Henry Pecue Jr. and wife Susan, Larry Pecue and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Pecue Sr. and Algie Mae Miller and her sister, Mary Pecue Woodward. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs om Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 8:30am until religious services at 10am, conducted by Rev. Matthew Graham. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Burial
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved