Debbie Pecue Kelly, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was born in Baton Rouge on November 28, 1954 and passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 65. She was a resident of Denham Springs. Debbie attended St. George Catholic School and graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1973. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. After 34 years of service Debbie retired from the Office of Telecommunications for the State of Louisiana. Debbie loved her life and her family. She was a homemaker, a lover of holidays and her beautiful yard, and the biggest fan a grandchild could ever have. Debbie's strength and courage during her illness were extraordinary. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Kelly; two sons, Jonathan Wayne Kelly, Christopher Adam Kelly; stepson, Michael Scott Kelly; four grandchildren, Gage, Savannah, Gatlynn, Dawson; sister, June Anne Miller; two brothers, Henry Pecue Jr. and wife Susan, Larry Pecue and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Pecue Sr. and Algie Mae Miller and her sister, Mary Pecue Woodward. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs om Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 8:30am until religious services at 10am, conducted by Rev. Matthew Graham. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

