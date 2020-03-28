Private services will be held for Deborah Perry Landry, 70, who passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in New Iberia. Mrs. Landry was born on August 15, 1949 to the late Joseph Albert Perry and Florence Lockwood Perry, and was a 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, and attended USL, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette. A retired Paralegal, she enjoyed reading a good book, and living life with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of nearly 50 years, Glenn P. Landry of New Iberia; daughters, Amanda Kay Landry Salemi and husband Jeff of Baton Rouge, Laurie E. Landry and husband Neil of Lafayette; sisters, Jacqueline Sue Perry Arceneaux and husband Herbert of Baton Rouge, Linda Perry Bergeron and husband Kenny of Opelousas, Jennifer Perry Louviere and husband Leroy of New Iberia, Sheril Perry Overstreet of Denham Springs, Denise Perry Dore and husband Blaine of New Iberia; brother, Dan A. Perry and wife Maggie of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and grandchildren, Jake Patrick Salemi, Bella Salemi, and Joel Patrick Klopfer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Perry McGowen, and a brother, Timothy I. Perry. To view on-line obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com. Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020