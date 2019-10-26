Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah R. "Debbie" Doucet. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah R. Doucet "Debbie" was born January 7th in the state of Alabama and departed from this earth on October 24, 2019 at her home in Gonzales, Louisiana. She is survived by her son, Bernard Ledlow; grandson, Damian Ledlow; stepson, Brian Ledlow; stepdaughter, LeAnn Pickering; sister, Lettie Marie Capers; and brother, Darrell Roberts (Karen). She is preceded in death by husband, Michael Doucet; father, Erby L. Roberts; mother, Melbus I. Roberts; sister, Marylin F. Parker; and brother, Brent Elroy Roberts. Deborah was a known resident of Gonzales, LA and was a graduate of East Ascension High School. She was loved by all of those who were blessed to have known her. She was an avid Crimson Tide fan and her passion was making sure her family was safe and taken care of. She touched many lives with her generosity and caring heart. She valued her family and was blessed with many friends. She was really awesome and we will all miss her. "Lord knows he has his hands full now." Thank you mom for being so great. I love you and will always miss you. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant

Deborah R. Doucet "Debbie" was born January 7th in the state of Alabama and departed from this earth on October 24, 2019 at her home in Gonzales, Louisiana. She is survived by her son, Bernard Ledlow; grandson, Damian Ledlow; stepson, Brian Ledlow; stepdaughter, LeAnn Pickering; sister, Lettie Marie Capers; and brother, Darrell Roberts (Karen). She is preceded in death by husband, Michael Doucet; father, Erby L. Roberts; mother, Melbus I. Roberts; sister, Marylin F. Parker; and brother, Brent Elroy Roberts. Deborah was a known resident of Gonzales, LA and was a graduate of East Ascension High School. She was loved by all of those who were blessed to have known her. She was an avid Crimson Tide fan and her passion was making sure her family was safe and taken care of. She touched many lives with her generosity and caring heart. She valued her family and was blessed with many friends. She was really awesome and we will all miss her. "Lord knows he has his hands full now." Thank you mom for being so great. I love you and will always miss you. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close