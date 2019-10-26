Deborah R. Doucet "Debbie" was born January 7th in the state of Alabama and departed from this earth on October 24, 2019 at her home in Gonzales, Louisiana. She is survived by her son, Bernard Ledlow; grandson, Damian Ledlow; stepson, Brian Ledlow; stepdaughter, LeAnn Pickering; sister, Lettie Marie Capers; and brother, Darrell Roberts (Karen). She is preceded in death by husband, Michael Doucet; father, Erby L. Roberts; mother, Melbus I. Roberts; sister, Marylin F. Parker; and brother, Brent Elroy Roberts. Deborah was a known resident of Gonzales, LA and was a graduate of East Ascension High School. She was loved by all of those who were blessed to have known her. She was an avid Crimson Tide fan and her passion was making sure her family was safe and taken care of. She touched many lives with her generosity and caring heart. She valued her family and was blessed with many friends. She was really awesome and we will all miss her. "Lord knows he has his hands full now." Thank you mom for being so great. I love you and will always miss you. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019