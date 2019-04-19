Deborah Rimes Miller, 66, of Kentwood, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home. She was born February 21, 1953 in Independence, LA to the late Ralph and Louella Bethel Rimes. Debbie is retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Corrections. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kentwood. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, J.C. Miller of Kentwood; her son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Nikki Miller of Kentwood; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Susan Rimes of Kentwood; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wendell and Diane Miller of Hillsdale; two grandchildren, Caysen Miller and Tanner Miller and four nieces and one nephew. Visitation is Monday at First Baptist Church in Kentwood from 9 AM until services at 11 AM with Bro. Joe Weaver and Bro. Darryl Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsdale cemetery under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Alzhiemer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019