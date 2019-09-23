Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Thonn Schellinger. View Sign Service Information Honaker Funeral Home 1751 Gause Blvd. West Slidell , LA 70469 (985)-641-1900 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Thonn Schellinger, 66, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Slidell, Louisiana. A native and longtime resident of New Orleans, and a resident of Slidell since 2003, she taught at many schools, including, Little Oak in Slidell, and others in St. Bernard Parish. She was a parishioner of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell. Beloved wife of the late Lester "Bucket" Schellinger Jr; daughter of the late John and Henrietta Thonn; Mother of Jenny Schellinger Brennan (Ronnie), and Lester B. Schellinger III (Michelle); sister of John Thonn Jr., Ida Thonn Julian, Carolyn Ann Rotolo, Betty Thonn Rooney, and the late Sidney Thonn. Also survived by four grandchildren: Hunter Brennan, Braden Brennan, Sydney Schellinger, and Cole Schellinger. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral. A Visitation will be held at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and again on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00am until 10:00am. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00am. Burial will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

